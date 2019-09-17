Parents of Espanola girl found dead release statement

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – There still have been no arrests in connection to the death of Renezmae Calzada, but for the first time, New Mexicans are hearing from the parents of the 5-year-old whose body was discovered in the Rio Grande in Espanola.

The mother and father of Renezmae say they are still coping with the loss of their daughter as they plan for her funeral. In the letter, the parents refer to her as “Mae Mae’ and say she loved music, dancing, and her favorite toy, Mr. Bear.

Renezmae was last seen alive two Sundays ago at Malcolm Torres’ home, playing in the front yard. It wasn’t until nine hours later that her mother, Victoria Maestas, reported her missing.

Torres, who is Maestas’ boyfriend and like a stepfather to Renezmae, was arrested the same night for a warrant for not paying a fine in a DWI case. He was questioned about Renezmae’s whereabouts.

However, nine days later, no charges have been filed against Torres, but he’s still being held on that minor violation. The FBI has not named any suspects, and are waiting on autopsy results to figure out a cause of death.

“We will not stop until we can identify the responsible party for Renezmae,” said James Langenberg with the FBI.

Tuesday, Renezmae’s mother and biological father, Jon Galzada, put out a statement. They say they won’t comment on the case because they do not want to hinder the investigation.

They also say they plan to have a traditional Native American funeral, as well as a public memorial in Espanola, so everyone can get a chance to say goodbye to her. They go on to thank everyone who helped with the search.

Torres is scheduled to have a court hearing next week, to determine his conditions of release in the DWI case.

