Parents of 6-year-old attacked by dog sue owner

*Warning: The video above may be disturbing to some viewers.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A six-year-old was viciously attacked by a dog and half her scalp was torn off in July. Police were called to the scene to investigate and the owner of the pet is the Isleta police chief. Now, the child’s parents are suing.

On July 11, a family friend was watching the six-year-old because her parents were at a track meet with their older child. Bosque Farms Police say Robbin Burge invited the family friend and the girl to pick fruit at her Peralta home. The three entered the backyard where Burge’s dog attacked the child. The girl suffered numerous bites.

The worst was on the head where bone could be seen on half of her head. She also had bite marks on her ear and leg. Burge is the chief of the Isleta Police Department. Peralta Animal Control was called to the scene to confiscate the dog.

Burge and Koster told authorities that they would put the animal down the next day because of the attack. The six-year-old parents are suing Robbin Burge and her partner Becky Koster. They claim the two should have taken precautions knowing Burge’s dog was not comfortable around children.

They are asking for damages caused to their daughter’s disfigurement, the need for current and future medical care as well as emotional distress caused by the attack.