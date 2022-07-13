NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Parents Brianna Garcia and Jasper Garcia-Montano are accused in the death of their infant child. Deputies responded to the Dona Ana County home on Saturday after the duo called 911 to report their eight-month-old was not breathing.

Investigators learned the child was strapped into a child car seat in a storage room at the time of his death. His parents told police that’s where he always slept, but Brianna admitted she had concerns about the straps being too tight.

Deputies say the storage room was also much hotter than the rest of the house. They say both parents are charged with deadly child abuse. CYFD is also investigating the incident.