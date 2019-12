SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State workers are now guaranteed paid time off when they have a child.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order Tuesday, establishing 12 weeks of paid parental leave to all employees of the state of New Mexico. It’s the first time the state has offered a program like this.

The governor says it’s part of the state’s commitment to recruiting and retaining talented workers. The policy takes effect on January 1.