ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell firefighter who died in a fireworks explosion will be honored during the 2019 Eastern New Mexico State Fair Parade.

Jeff Stroble was killed and Hoby Bonham was injured following a fireworks explosion in June. Organizers announced that Stoble will be the honorary grand marshall during the parade.

Stroble’s family will help lead the event on September 30.