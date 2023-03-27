SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Palace of the Governors in Santa Fe will be closed for four days starting on Tuesday, Mar. 28. The closure is due to construction, which has reached a “critical juncture.”

The construction aims to support the preservation of the Palace as a National Historic Landmark and to improve the building’s functionality as part of the New Mexico History Museum (NMHM). According to officials, the rest of the history museum will remain open.

Construction plans

Wall replastering

Floor repair

Electrical repair

Asbestos abatement

Duct work

Ceiling installation

“Great headway is being made on interior rehabilitation of the Palace of the Governors,” says Billy Garret, executive director of NMHM. “Contractors are actively working on repairs and refinishing of nine rooms that encompass more than 5,050 square feet. Once finished, these areas will be used as galleries, gathering spaces, an education lab, and limited but much-needed storage.”