Pajarito Environmental Education Center hosts annual Bear Festival

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Pajarito Environmental Education Center is a nonprofit that operates the Los Alamos Nature Center. Their mission is simple, to enrich people’s lives by strengthening their connections to their canyons, mesas, mountains, and skies. They announced the return of their annual Bear Festival this year.

Marketing Manager Rachel Landman spoke about the festival and what attendees can expect at the event on Saturday, Aug. 28. It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Los Alamos Nature Center. There will be a variety of activities for the whole family that centers around learning more about local wildlife, specifically the black bear. For more information, visit the PEEC website.