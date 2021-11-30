Painting encourages organ donation among Native Americans

San Juan Regional Medical Center is the recipient of a painting ‘Giver/Receiver’ created by internationally acclaimed Santa Fe artist Nocona Burgess of the Comanche Nation. (Image courtesy San Juan Regional Medical Center)

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico hospital received a powerful painting promoting Native American organ donation. San Juan Regional Medical Center received a painting titled ‘Giver/Receiver’ from New Mexico Donor Services.

It was created by Santa Fe Artist Nocona Burgess of the Comanche Nation. The organization hopes the painting, which depicts a Native American holding a heart in his hands, will lead to conversations among the Native American community who are often reluctant to donate.

“We are blessed to receive this incredible painting. It tells a story and is impactful. We know it will be a deeply moving catalyst to educate our community about the incredibly profound impact organ donation has,” said Jeff Bourgeois in a news release, SJRMC President and CEO.

The news release states that more than 130 Native Americans in New Mexico are on the transplant waiting list. In the U.S., more than 106,000 people are waiting for life-saving transplants, and every 10 minutes another person is added to the transplant waiting list.

