Pacheco Canyon Road reopens following closure in August

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Forest Road 102, also known as Pacheco Canyon Road is back open on Friday, April 16 to motorized and foot traffic since its closure in August. The road was closed after the Medio Fire burned more than 4,000-acres on the Española Ranger District of the Santa Fe National Forest.

According to the Forest Service, while Pacheco Canyon Road is open, a closure order remains in place that prohibits people from entering the burned area which includes Rio en Medio Trail. A press release states the restricted area is roughly defined by the Rio Nambe Trail #160 on the north, the Borrego Trail #150 and Forest Road 412 on the east, FR 102 on the south, and back up the forest boundary line on the west to meet Rio Name Trail #160.

Forest Service officials say hazards in the Medio Fire burned area include fire-weakened trees and snags at risk of falling due to damaged root systems, burned stumps that can leave hollow areas below ground, risks of landslides and flash floods, and unstable trail tread.

Violation of this closure order is punishable by a fine of $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, six months imprisonment, or both. A closure order and map can be found at SFNF headquarters, the Española Ranger District Office, and online.