Oxygen tank explosion alarms Santa Fe neighborhood

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a scary scene on a Santa Fe street after someone threw away something they shouldn’t have.

There was a huge boom in a neighborhood near Zia Road and Galisteo. City officials say it was caused by three oxygen tanks that had been throw in the trash. They exploded as they were being collected by the trash truck.

The blast was so strong that the entire neighborhood could hear it. The driver dumped the trash in a nearby park, and firefighters put out the fire.

No one was injured, but the city is using this as a reminder to people not to throw away oxygen tanks but return them to your medical provider.

