Owner of ‘RentAHitman.com’ turns in New Mexico teen

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a New Mexico teenager trusted the people behind a website to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against two teenage girls who attend Roswell High School.

“No one could be that stupid to hire a hitman on the world wide web. I mean, could they?,” questioned Bob Innes, the owner, and creator of RentAHitman.com.

According to Roswell Police, 18-year-old Colton Beall did fall for the false promises listed on the website. Beall allegedly wrote to the site. Police say Innes received an email detailing Beall’s fetish of someone strangling two 16-year-old girls, his classmates at RHS.

“The first question is, ‘Do you still require our services? And, would you like me to put you in touch with a field operative?’ If they answer back and say yes, I’m going to do just that. I’ll be your matchmaker,” said Innes.

Innes says he gets all kinds of requests, some are clearly hoaxes and some aren’t. He says the contents of the email, like how detailed it is, determine if he will contact local law enforcement. “If the solicitation comes from a minor, if it involves any kind of abuse or any kind of school setting, then it’s an automatic report. I don’t play around with those. There are too many school shootings,” said Innes.

Innes did contact Roswell Police who ultimately put out a warrant for Beall’s arrest. He was quickly arrested in Tennessee. “This 9.20 website that has saved 130+ people at this point. It’s become my personal mission to help those who may not even know they need it,” said Innes.

Innes launched the website about 15 years ago. It was intended to be for a tech-startup and he had zero intention of ever catching people plotting murders. “The original concept, when I purchased the domain name, was rent, as in hire us, hit, pertaining to web hit and visitor traffic and that kind of thing. Tent a hitman. There were four of us. We could go out and take care of your business needs, secure your network and whatnot,” said Innes.

After getting his first detailed request in 2008, when a woman from the UK wanted three of her family members killed, Innes started transforming the site. He says he added features to make it more believable, like a fake HIPPA warning.

“Not the medical HIPPA that we’re all familiar with. This is the Hitman Information privacy and protection act of 1964, which doesn’t exist but don’t tell the bad guys that. They don’t know,” said Innes.

Innes also makes mention that clients can pick from a staff of 17,985 field operatives to carry out “the job.”

“Coincidentally, that’s the exact number of police departments in the united states in 2016,” said Innes.

To date, Innes has turned over hundreds of requests and emails to law enforcement agencies across the world. His work, likely saving the lives of hundreds of people, including two teenage girls in New Mexico.

Beall is currently in custody in Tennessee. He will be extradited back to Roswell to face two charges of criminal solicitation of murder.

Innes runs RentAHitman.com on his own and doesn’t receive any funding.