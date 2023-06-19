CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the cause of a deadly house shooting.

On May 3, 2023, a fire at the 200 block of Axtell Street in Clovis killed two young children. After reporting to the scene of the fire, crews extinguished the flames in minutes. But a rescue effort to get two children out was unsuccessful.

The Clovis Police Department says they think the fire was human-caused. They’ve ruled out the heating system within the home. But other than that, questions still remain.

Police have collected samples from the scene but have not found any accelerants that could have sparked the fire. Police are asking the public to submit any info that might help the investigation. Tips can be reported anonymously to the Clovis Police Department’s 411 tip line or through the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000. You can also share info directly with the police department at 575-769-1921.