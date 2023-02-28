NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools were awarded a total of more than $5.2 million in grants to expand high speed internet access. The three schools receiving funds are Eastern New Mexico University – Roswell Campus, New Mexico State University and Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute. The grant money comes from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program.

ENMU-Roswell is getting $1,945,329. Those funds will help with its project, “Creating Connected Communities to Provide Opportunities.” This aims to help the communities of Roswell, Lake Arthur, Dexter, Hagerman and Midway increase their broadband internet connection.

NMSU is receiving $1,686,620. This money will go towards its project, Bringing Broadband to New Mexico State University and Surrounding Communities.” The goal is to increase broadband connection by installing the proper equipment in needed communities.

SIPI is being awarded $1,645,133.56 for its “Parallel Network Upgrade” project. This is meant to expand broadband access and technology for students, staff and faculty on campus.