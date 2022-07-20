NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Help continues to pour in for local food banks providing thousands of meals for hungry New Mexicans. New Mexico Albertsons and Market Street stores held a two-week fundraiser for two of the state’s major food banks.

Representatives from the stores in Santa Fe presented a check for more that $11,000 to the Food Depot, which serves nine counties in northern New Mexico. The Food Depot says one dollar donated pays for four meals. The drive also raised more than $30,000 for Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque.