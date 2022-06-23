NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 32 local governments in New Mexico will receive a total of $46.3 million in funding for 2022, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. Since local governments cannot tax federal land, these Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) help with costs of maintaining important community services.

“The nearly $500 million being distributed will help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection; construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in a release.

PILT payments are calculated using the the number of acres of federal land in each county and the population of the county. The county receiving the most money is Eddy County, which is getting roughly $3.9 million. A full list of funds distributed broken down by state and county can be found at the Department of the Interior website.