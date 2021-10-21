Over $20M in grants to benefit New Mexico fire departments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 New Mexico fire departments will receive over $20 million in funding from the FY22 Fire Protection Grant Fund. The New Mexico Fire Grant Council announced the award decisions on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

According to a press release from New Mexico’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the grants will fund a variety of projects including improvements to facilities and training and recruitment programs and the purchase of water systems, firetrucks, PPE, and additional tools.

The $20 million in funds is an increase from the FY21 funds of $6.6 million as a result of Senate Bill 256. The department states the legislation reversed a 2017 law that required 60% of the potential funding for the Fire Protection Grant to be returned to the General Fund.

Made up of career firefighters and representatives from the Municipal League and the Association of Counties, the Grant Council evaluates applications based on the needs of each department. Additional information on the awarded grants can be found at nmdhsem.org.