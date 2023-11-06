LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities issued over 200 citations in, and near, Los Alamos County recently. They’re trying to bring awareness to traffic issues.

Officials from the Los Alamos Police Department, Pojoaque Tribal Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department have worked together during ‘increased congestion and surge of traffic accidents.’

“We know that the increased traffic congestion is frustrating, but it is extremely important that everyone practice safe and responsible driving behaviors. Speeding and reckless driving can have severe and far-reaching consequences. I urge our motorists to use caution and obey traffic signs and speed limits. I also want to thank our officers for their initiative to keep people safe and our neighboring agencies for their assistance,” said Los Alamos Police Deputy Chief Oliver Morris.

In the area near the “Y,” which is by NM State Road 502 and NM State Road 4, authorities have been targeting reckless driving. Over two days, they issued 244 citations for excessive speeding.

As a reminder to drive safe, authorities said to make sure you’re going the speed limit, paying attention to construction zones, following vehicles at a safe distance, avoiding distractions, and wearing your seat belt.