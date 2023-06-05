ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over $2 million has been given to New Mexico charities by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA). Its board of directors recently approved an award of $969,499 to Hozho Center for Personal Enhancement in Gallup and $1,144,213 has been awarded to Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque.

The money has been given to assist in the Recovery Housing Program (RHP) which supports individuals in recovery from substance abuse disorder and aids in becoming more self-sufficient by giving money to service providers of recovery housing and services. An MFA press release states the RHP is authorized under the Support for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) Act.

An MFA press release states The Hozho Center will use the funding to improve its existing property and acquire new property to serve up to 50 recovery patients. They’ll offer education and employment assistance, relapse prevention, and recovery groups in addition to housing.

Crossroads for Women provides services for women being released from incarceration to help them lead fulfilling lives. The money will go toward renovating existing housing and also services like intensive case management, psycho-educational, and other mental health and support services.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) ranked New Mexico 13th in states with an age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths above the national mortality rate. Because of this, the state received an RHP allocation of $940,000 in 2020. MFA received a total of $4.1 million over fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023.