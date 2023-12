NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans have a lot of ideas on how to name a snow plow. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) just closed its submission contest to name snow plows in each of the state’s six highway districts.

It’s the first time they’ve ever done this and they got a huge response. More than 1,500 submissions in all. Over the next week, NMDOT will narrow down the list to just 50 names. They’ll then open up the final vote online, starting Friday.