NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fund recipients have been assigned as a part of the Casa Connection Grant Program. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement Wednesday.

Around $10.6 million is being provided to organizations across New Mexico to help people struggling with housing issues.

Money from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget has been set aside for the Casa Connection Grant Program.

“Safe, affordable, and comfortable housing is key to building stronger foundations for New Mexicans,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham, “This program is investing directly in creating new and needed transitional housing opportunities for New Mexico communities and supporting a holistic approach to reducing homelessness. My administration will continue to make meaningful investments in housing and other support services statewide that lift up those facing adversity, working to ensure New Mexicans have the tools they need to build healthy, prosperous lives.”

Below is a list of recipients.

City of Albuquerque: $2.86 million

The money will be used to purchase a hotel and renovate it into apartments for transitional housing.

City of Deming/Luna County Economic Development Center: $2.5 million

These funds will be used to renovate a hotel to serve as a homeless shelter and give housing services.

El Camino Real housing Authority in Socorro: $2.5 million

Money will be used for the Vista de Socorro housing project, which will include a complex with 32 rental units.

Crossroads for Woman in Albuquerque: $2 million

The money given to this organization will be helping increase capacity at Maya’s Place, which is a transitional living program for women coming out of prison.

Mescalero Apache Tribe Housing Department: $750,000

These funds will go towards A Dii Di Ni Kuwaa, which is a 40-unit housing project on tribal land.

“For 25 years, Crossroads for Women has served justice-involved women who exemplify the true meaning of resilience by working every day to improve their own lives and the lives of their children,” said Crossroads for Women in Albuquerque Executive Director Cory Lee, “We appreciate Gov. Lujan Grisham for recognizing this important work and we are grateful to be a recipient of the Casa Connection Grant, allowing us to grow our capacity and serve more women who are working to break cycles and build their lives.”

