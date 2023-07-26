SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, New Mexico lawmakers passed a law to let New Mexicans keep their driver’s licenses even if they failed to appear in court. Now, the state says over 100,000 people have been given back the ability to drive.

KRQE News 13 did a deep dive on the impact of the new law, which revealed as many as one in five licensed drivers likely had their license suspended for procedural issues, like missing a court payment or failing to appear for a court hearing. Advocates who helped get the law changed said license suspensions don’t work well as punishment. Instead, advocates say they just make life harder for New Mexicans.

New Mexico is no longer issuing those types of suspensions and has automatically reinstated some licenses. That includes over 100,000 New Mexican licenses and over 160,000 out-of-state driver’s licenses, according to the New Mexico Motor Vehicle Division (MVD).

The MVD says the underlying citations and fines that led to the suspensions will still remain. Drivers still need to comply with court-related orders, the MVD adds.

The suspension cancellations do not apply to commercial driver’s licenses. The licenses will not be reinstated after issues like accumulating too many infraction points or for reckless driving.

MVD says they will email eligible drivers who have had their licenses suspended in the last five years. But MVD may not have email addresses on file for everyone. So, if you want to check if your license has been unsuspended, you can do so online at mvdonline.com.