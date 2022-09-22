NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More than 100 people were laid to rest Thursday as part of Bernalillo County’s unclaimed indigent program. The program provides burials for people who have not been claimed after death.

107 people were buried at the Fairview Cemetery Thursday, six of them veterans. Officials say they hold each person for two years and exhaust all means of contacting family or loved ones. “We treat every decedent as a real person. It’s not a number, it’s a name. Each one of those individuals, we knew their life story as much as we can search,” Diane Chavez with Bernalillo County said. The burial program has operated since 2010.