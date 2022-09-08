ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The unique food contest kicked off the New Mexico State Fair with KRQE News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud as one of the judges. The contest gives food vendors an opportunity to make the most creative dishes they can think of.

This year’s entries were the green chile peanut brittle, the bacon green chile corn dog, peanut butter caramel apple avalanche, the Pueblo meat pie, a non-conventional sundae, and the deep-fried chile cheese steak sandwich.

Grant’s favorite ended up being the overall winner. “First-time winner, long-time concessionaire here, and a dear friend of the fair Gil Stewart from Native Cafe with the Pueblo meat pie.

The New Mexico State Fair will run until September 18. For more information on the state fair, visit their website.