Outdoor recreation business alliance launches in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Economic Development Department has announced that a coalition of state business owners have launched a trade group to advocate for more investment and job growth in the state’s outdoor recreation economy. The nonprofit, membership-based trade group, “endeavOR New Mexico” aims to expand the outdoor recreation economy in the state, to engage the outdoor recreation community, and enhance outdoor recreation offerings and experiences.

The activities represented by the alliance will include camping, fishing, hunting, OHVing, motorcycling, snow sports, water sports, biking, and wildlife viewing. A board has been formed that includes many outdoor recreation business owners from across New Mexico including Corey Spoores of MST Adventures, Sandy Rodwick of Alamogordo KOA, Bob King of Santa Fe Guiding Company, Dale Davis of 505 Cycles, and Nick Streit of Taos Fly Shop.

“We are dedicated to being a balanced and unified voice for all outdoor recreation businesses and organizations positively contributing to the outdoor economy,” said Davis endeavOR board chair in a statement. “We represent all outdoor recreation industry sectors and geographic regions of the state.”

EndeavOR is offering memberships for outdoor recreation business and organizations, as well as supporting businesses, friends, students, communities, tribes, and agencies. Membership fees range from $25 to $500 based on the size of the business.

Member benefits include advocacy for outdoor businesses, networking, promotion of outdoor recreation businesses and destinations, alerts on industry news, and personal development assistance. For more information on endeavOR New Mexico, visit endeavorNM.org.