Saturday brought dozens of families out to Corrales to cast lines, hoping to land a big catch at Liam Knight’s Pond. New Mexico Game and Fish hosted the Outdoor Adventure Day.

Many anglers enjoyed the free fishing experience which brought out many first-timers. “We’re trying to get folks that weren’t initially interested in the outdoors, interested in it,” said Dominic McCarthy with Fish and Game. The event also included a fishing derby and archery.