ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An out-of-state investment firm says they have plans to turn the San Juan Generating Station into a carbon capture experiment.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a subsidiary of the firm set up in New Mexico say they can turn the generating station into the nation’s cleanest-burning coal-fired facility.

The cost is just over $1 billion. Officials are now lobbying the Farmington city council to get on board.