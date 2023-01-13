OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is dead after a New Mexico shooting. Authorities from Otero County reported the incident happened around 5:46 p.m. Thursday.

The Alamogordo Police Department and Otero County Sheriff’s Office were called to N. White Sands Boulevard and Highway 82 for a reported shooting.

A 67-year-old man had been shot and died of his injuries, they said. The suspected shooter was detained at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the matter.

The shooting happened in an open lot on the corner, and the crime unit is asking the public to turn over any information they have. If you want to report something, please call 575-439-4300 to speak with Detective Diaz.