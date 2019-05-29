Otero County Sheriff wants officers assigned to Albuquerque returned

The Otero County Sheriff is asking the state to return state police officers to the county. The officers are part of the law enforcement surge sent to Albuquerque to fight crime, specifically along Central Avenue.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Sheriff David Black is calling for the state to reconsider the additional 50 state police officers. Black says removing the officers along with the removal of the National Guard at the border, could pose larger problems for the area.