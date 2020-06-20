Otero County rewards residents participating in census

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We keep hearing how important it is for New Mexicans to participate in the census. Now one county is putting its money where its mouth is. Otero County launched the Census Response Rate Challenge distributing gift cards in areas with qualifying levels of participation.

The gift cards range from $50 to $500 and the more people in your area report they participated in the census, the better chance you have to win. Winners will be announced on July 1. The county says if it reaches or exceeds the 75% self-response rate, all residents that have entered the challenge will be entered to win the grand prize.

If you live in Otero County, click here for more information or to enter the challenge.