NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A southern New Mexico governing board says abortion clinics aren’t welcome in their county. The resolution, passed by Otero County commissioners, establishes an opinion but does not create any enforceable policy – as abortion remains legal and unrestricted in New Mexico.

Commissioners voted three to zero, opposing abortion clinics within the county. They say they are responding to concerns New Mexico may become a hub for people seeking abortions, from states where it is banned or heavily restricted.

The resolution condemns “voluntary abortion,” and says abortions aimed at protecting the life of the mother should take place in local hospitals under the care of a physician.