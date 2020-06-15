Otero County office increases security due to threats

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Otero County is making security changes after controversial comments from its county commissioner.
Last month during a rally, Founder of Cowboys for Trump Couy Griffin said: “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good democrat is a dead democrat. I don’t say that in the physical sense and I can already see the videos getting edited where it says I wanna go murder democrats. No, I say that in the political sense.”
According to the Alamogordo Daily News, the County Manager’s Office received a series of threatening calls due to the comments, prompting a lockdown at one point. Now the county is buying surveillance equipment for the building.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites