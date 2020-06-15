Otero County office increases security due to threats

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Otero County is making security changes after controversial comments from its county commissioner.

Last month during a rally, Founder of Cowboys for Trump Couy Griffin said: “I’ve come to a place where I’ve come to the conclusion that the only good democrat is a dead democrat. I don’t say that in the physical sense and I can already see the videos getting edited where it says I wanna go murder democrats. No, I say that in the political sense.”

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, the County Manager’s Office received a series of threatening calls due to the comments, prompting a lockdown at one point. Now the county is buying surveillance equipment for the building.

