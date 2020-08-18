Otero County man leads deputies on high-speed chase through mountain roads

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Video shows what happened after a driver is accused of running a Border Patrol checkpoint near Alamogordo last month. It involved a robbery and a chase that reached speeds well over 100 miles an hour and forced other cars off the road.

Christopher Paul Martinez led authorities on several pursuits that stopped and started on July 12. He ran a border checkpoint just outside of Alamogordo; that’s when Border Patrol Agents started chasing him.

“Failure to yield in progress right now, the vehicle was doing over 100 mph. Going on Highway 70 east,” said a Border Patrol Agent.

Border Patrol called off the pursuit after the driver struck one of the chasing officer’s vehicle, shortly after Alamogordo officers attempted to stop the white Ford Taurus but also called it off due to the danger to the public.

Otero County Sheriff Deputies received a call that an elderly man was attacked while taking pictures alongside Highway 82, near Cloudcroft by a Hispanic male in a white Ford Taurus; deputies knew it was the same guy.

Deputy: “You had mentioned that he tried to jack your car?” Victim: “It appeared like he was.” Deputy: “Ok.”

Deputies located the vehicle just outside of Cloudcroft more than 30 miles away from the first chase and attempted to stop it yet again.

When deputies attempted to use spike sticks just as they entered Cloudcroft the driver swerved and drove through parking lots that are usually filled with people exploring the village, that’s when deputies decided this has to stop.

The pursuit ended when a Game and Fish officer blocked off the roadway and as Martinez approached his vehicle, slid off the roadway striking a tree where he was taken into custody.

A trial was set for next month but it has been postponed with no new date set yet. Martinez has a lengthy criminal history of robbery, forgery and burglary convictions.

