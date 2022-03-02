NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s top attorney and elections official say they’re worried about one county’s audit into the 2020 election. They’re hearing people are going door to door asking for voters’ personal information.

“These are exactly the kinds of things that makes folks want to no longer participate in democracy,” said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “They don’t think their ballot is private, which it 100% is, and if they think that these other things about marital status, and whether or not they’re voting, or how they’re voting, are not private, it can cause those concerns.”

In January, Otero County commissioners approved a measure allowing a private company to conduct the audit, citing concerns over possible voter fraud. the secretary of state and attorney general issued an advisory Wednesday saying these New Mexico Audit Force canvassers are approaching voters claiming they’re with the county.

Some groups are allowed to request publicly available data like party affiliation or if you voted in a certain election. But the secretary of state says the New Mexico Audit Force has not requested any of it, begging the question: where did they get this data?

There are also concerns the information could be used to harass voters. “You can not take personal information and use it to harass voters, you can’t use it to somehow get information that is private from voters,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “That is unacceptable and quite frankly illegal.”

The AG’s office is investigating the information provided by the secretary of state and also doing a full assessment to ensure no voter information has been breached. A hotline has been set up for voters to call with any concerns or questions at 1-844-255-9210. News 13 reached out to the Otero County commissioners about the audit but did not hear back.