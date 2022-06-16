NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Otero County Commission has called an emergency meeting Friday to consider certification of the 2022 primary election results. The commission had voted not to certify the results claiming there were problems with the voting machines. They instead called for a hand recount of the ballots.

The Secretary of State’s office says the county does not have that authority and went to the state Supreme Court asking for the justices to order compliance which they did. Now, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is asking the attorney general to investigate whether the commission committed civil or criminal violations of the election code.

That may play a role in the sentencing of Commissioner Couy Griffin. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Washington D.C. for his involvement in the insurrection at the capitol. He was found guilty of trespassing and faces up to a year in prison. The government filed a motion asking a judge to allow them to include this potential criminal investigation and what led up to it, in their sentencing memorandum.

The court has not yet ruled if they will allow it. It is also unclear if Griffin will be back in Otero County in time for the canvas vote.