OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Leaders in one New Mexico county want President Trump to pay them a visit. Otero County Commissioners sent a letter inviting the president to the county this week.

The commissioners say closed checkpoints have led to an increase of drugs and crime in the county. U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints were temporarily closed back in March.

Then, agents were reassigned to help process a growing number of asylum seekers at the border.

Related Coverage: