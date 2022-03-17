NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is scheduled for trial next week in Washington D.C. for his role in the January 6 siege on the Capitol. The Cowboys for Trump founder says he plans to show up for court on horseback to show support for the former president Donald Trump.

Griffin is charged with knowingly entering restricted areas after photos showed him climbing a wall and a metal barricade. Griffin also posted a video of himself on Facebook addressing the crowd. He is the second person to go to trial among hundreds of arrested and charged with trying to disrupt the certification of JoeBiden’s presidential win.