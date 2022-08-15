NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The trial for Otero County Commissioner and Cowboys for Trump founder, Couy Griffin begins Monday. This comes after a group of New Mexicans filed a lawsuit saying he should be removed from office because of his participation in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

His term is up at the end of the year, and he’s said he will not run for re-election stating that he’s lost faith in the political system. The group of New Mexico residents that filed the lawsuit, wants to be sure he can never run for public office in the state again. The lawsuit filed in Santa Fe County District Court, asks that Griffin be recalled from his current commission seat.

If the judge sides in their favor, Griffin will lose his seat and be barred from ever running for office again. Griffin was eventually convicted of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds.