NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is being sentenced Friday in Washington D.C. for his involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Thursday, the government filed a motion asking a judge to allow them to include the potential criminal investigation into the Otero County Commission not certifying primary election results and what led up to it, in their sentencing memorandum. The court ruled that information can be used.

Commissioners voted not to certify the results and ordered a hand recount of ballots claiming there were problems with the voting machines. The secretary of state asked the courts to step in, saying the county does not have the legal authority to change election protocols. The state Supreme Court handed down an order telling the commission to “meet to approve the report of the canvass of the returns and declare the results” no later than June 17.