NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court is ordering the Otero County Commission to move forward with certifying primary election results. Commissioners voted not to certify last week’s results and ordered a hand recount of ballots claiming there were problems with the voting machines. The secretary of state asked the courts to step in, saying the county does not have the legal authority to change election protocols.

Wednesday afternoon, the state Supreme Court handed down an order telling the commission to “meet to approve the report of the canvass of the returns and declare the results” no later than June 17.