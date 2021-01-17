Otero Co. Commissioner Couy Griffin arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin was arrested Sunday afternoon in Washington, D.C. for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to a news release, U.S. Capitol Police notified the FBI that they had detained Griffin on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The release also states that the 47-year-old was the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Albuquerque FBI Division for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol riot. According to an affidavit, the 47-year-old is being charged with “knowingly entertaining or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.”

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is also calling for his resignation saying he has misused his public office, neglected his duties, and for participating in the Capitol riots.

This is developing story.