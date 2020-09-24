Orphaned bobcats getting help from wildlife center

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman spotted what she thought were a few house cats in her northeast heights backyard. Turns out they were orphaned baby bobcats.

“They were playing around this area the other day,” said Brittney Higgins. A few days ago, in Higgins’ northeast heights backyard, she spotted a couple of animals in her trees. She soon realized it was a family of bobcats.

“They were playing in this general area right here and lounging on this tree,” said Higgins. “They were so cute running around it was so playful.” But one day she noticed the mom was missing and later found out she was hit and killed by a car. The kittens were left in her backyard.

“I was super happy that we found them because we knew they were orphaned,” said Higgins. So they called the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish who picked them up and dropped them off at the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Espanola.

“They just got here this morning and they are kind of nervous, still as you can imagine, lots of trauma, being taken out of the tree yesterday, missing your mom, put in a box, transported, put in a box, brought up here they’re a little nervous a little shaken but they look good, physically healthy,” said the New Mexico Wildlife Center Executive Director, Melissa Moores.

The Wildlife Center said the two boys and a girl are just a few months old but already have some sass to them. “The first one that we pulled out of the box was definitely more growly and more grumpy,” said Moores. “I guess the other two started that when we got ahold of them but the first one he thought he was tough.”

Higgins was afraid the bobcats would have to be euthanized if they didn’t get the proper care, but the Wildlife Center said they actually hope to release the siblings back into the wild by next spring. So in the meantime, these kittens will be kept in an enclosure to minimize human contact.

“The next challenge is to provide them the proper diet and exercise so they can grow up and be strong, healthy bobcats and do all the things bobcats need to do,” said Moores. The New Mexico Wildlife Center relies on grants and donations to provide for the animals and it will take a lot of help to raise these bobcat kittens.

