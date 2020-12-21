Organizations set up Nativity scene outside Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Jesus has made his debut at the State Capitol for the Christmas season. The nativity was set up outside the capitol on Sunday, thanks to a partnership between the American Nativity Scene organization, as well as the Thomas More Society.

The partnership works together to help keep privately-funded manger scenes in the public square for Christmas. A spokesman says it’s more than about sharing faith, it’s about inviting everyone on earth to seek peace on earth and goodwill towards men, especially at the end of a very difficult year.

