Organizations set up Nativity scene outside Roundhouse

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Jesus has made his debut at the State Capitol for the Christmas season. The nativity was set up outside the capitol on Sunday, thanks to a partnership between the American Nativity Scene organization, as well as the Thomas More Society.

The partnership works together to help keep privately-funded manger scenes in the public square for Christmas. A spokesman says it’s more than about sharing faith, it’s about inviting everyone on earth to seek peace on earth and goodwill towards men, especially at the end of a very difficult year.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery