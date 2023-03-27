The Las Cruces Fire Department uses a UTV to aid in a rescue of an injured hiker in March 2023 | Image Courtesy: LCFD

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, emergency workers tackled the rough terrain of the Organ Mountains east of Las Cruces in a late-night rescue. The Las Cruces Fire Department and Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue responded to a 911 call sent out just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Las Cruces Fire & Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue crews carrying an injured hiker, rescued from the Organ Mountains early Sunday morning, March 24, 2023.

One hiker was reported injured near the Needles area of mountain. Two other hikers were with the injured person.

Emergency crews reached them just after midnight, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD). They got the hikers out by about 4:00 a.m.

In total, a crew of eight people from the Las Cruces Fire Department joined the mission, along with members of the MVSR. Crews used a UTV and other rescue equipment to aid search and rescue.