LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces City Council is honoring the life of a high school football player. Seventeen-year-old Organ Mountain football captain Abraham Romero died Saturday night after spending weeks in the hospital.

Romero suffered a brain injury on August 26 during a game against Deming. Romero was number 22 on the field, so Mayor Ken Miyagishima proclaimed September 22 as Abraham Romero day.

“Whereas Abe had the biggest heart, his smile would brighten any room he walked into, and his personality would make a friend out of anyone,” said Mayor Miyagishima. “Now, therefore, we the mayor and the City Council of Las Cruces do hereby proclaim Thursday, September 22, 2022, as Abraham Romero Day.”

Las Cruces schools – including rivalry schools – have been working to raise money for the family. A Gofundme has been created.