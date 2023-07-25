NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Oppenheimer effect is coming for New Mexico, along with an expected increase in tourism for some of the sites at the center of the latest summer blockbuster. The US Army is putting out a new warning about the Trinity Site, saying they’re bracing for some of the biggest crowds ever.

“I’m excited to see all the people, and we do get some characters, people who are enthusiasts,” said Public Affairs Specialist Cammy Montoya.

Southern New Mexico’s Trinity Site is home to a world-altering moment. It’s where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated.

Located on the White Sands Missile Range, the site is a restricted area but opens to the public twice a year. With the release of the Oppenheimer movie, officials for the site said they’re expecting huge crowds soon.

“We get people asking, ‘Oh hey, what about the Trinity Site this year? We really want to go out and see it. We’re looking forward to watching the Oppenheimer movie [and] can’t wait to go to the October Trinity Site open house,'” said Montoya.

Montoya said calls and emails have been pouring in since the movie’s release. With the next “Trinity Site” open house slated for October 21, they’re anticipating crowds could exceed 5,000 visitors along with a two-hour wait time.

They recommend people planning on attending the event come with a full tank of gas to avoid getting stranded on the site due to long lines. Working on the site for 18 years, Montoya believes this could be the biggest open house in their history.

“We’re all very confident that it’ll be a good event. So, I think we’re all more excited than nervous,” explained Montoya.

The site has another free open house scheduled in April, where at this point the army expects shorter wait times.