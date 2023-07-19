An obelisk marks where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested on July 16, 1945, at the Trinity Site at what is now White Sands Missile Range.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The world changed forever at 5:29 a.m. Mountain Time on July 16, 1945. That’s when the world’s first atomic bomb was tested and detonated at the Trinity Site in New Mexico, ushering in the Atomic Age.

The test was the culmination of the top-secret Manhattan Project as the United States raced Nazi Germany to develop a weapon so powerful that it would end World War II and also tip the balance of power in the postwar world to whoever possessed it.

“Jumbo” was created to contain the blast, but it wasn’t used during the actual test. The Army tried to destroy it a few years later. An obelisk marks the spot of the atomic bomb test at Trinity. A demilitarized Fat Man bomb at Trinity The McDonald Ranch House at Trinity. Photos by Dave Burge during the April 2019 open house.

Director Christopher Nolan’s epic biographical thriller “Oppenheimer” debuts in movie theaters on Friday, July 21.

The film focuses on theatrical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the scientist who led the Manhattan Project. Oppenheimer was a brilliant but enigmatic man who seemed to be guilt-ridden about the creation of the world’s ultimate weapon.

Years after the test at Trinity, Oppenheimer said the following in an interview: “We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent. I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita, Vishnu is trying to persuade the prince that he should do his duty, and to impress him, takes on his multi-armed form and says, ‘Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.’ I suppose we all thought that one way or another.”

When the test was done back in 1945, a brilliant flash of light was seen in El Paso, as reported by newspapers back in the day. Windows rattled as far away as 120 miles.

At the time, the Army said that a munitions storage area had accidentally exploded at what was then called the Alamogordo Bombing Range.

The Trinity Site is about 35 miles southeast of Socorro, New Mexico, on the northern part of the sprawling White Sands Missile Range.

Twice a year, White Sands Missile Range opens the site to the public. The Army post has announced that its next two Trinity Site open houses will be on Oct. 21, 2023, and then on April 6, 2024.

Army officials are already expecting huge crowds the next time the site is open to the public.

“Due to the release of the movie Oppenheimer in July, we are expecting a larger than normal crowd at the 21 October open house,” reads the White Sands Missile Range website. “You may experience wait times of up two hours getting onto the site. If you are not one of the first 5,000 visitors, you might not get through the gate prior to its closure at 2 p.m.”

For more information on the next Trinity Site open houses, click here.