Opioid treatment clinic in Alamogordo closing

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- A clinic that provides opioid abuse treatment in the Tularosa Basin is closing.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports the White Sands Family Practice Clinic in Alamogordo will shut its doors August 30. That’s due to the clinic’s main doctor moving to Albuquerque.

Gilberto Heredia says the move is partially because new health care regulations make operating a small practice very difficult. Local police hope another medical organization will step in to fill the gap.

Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete told the Daily News to the best of his knowledge, White Sands Family Practice Clinic is the largest provider or opioid use disorder treatment in Otero County.