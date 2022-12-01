NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans are being asked to help spread Christmas cheer by sending cards to veterans. It’s all part of the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services’ “Operation Holiday Cheer.”
Cards will be randomly distributed to residents and staff at veterans homes in Truth or Consequences and Fort Bayard. Information on how to participate is on the department’s website.