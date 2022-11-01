NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – San Juan County is going green Tuesday night for veterans. The county is participating in a new initiative called “Operation Green Light,” shining its administration building in the color for the entire month of November.

The program is designed to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans and their families face, and highlight the services available to them. The county is encouraging residents to install a green light bulb at their home to take part.