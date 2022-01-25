Open casting call announced for Universal Pictures movie filmed in Los Alamos

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Northern New Mexico locals have the opportunity to take part in an open casting call for an upcoming Universal Pictures film. While the title of the project has not been released, the Los Alamos County Economic Development Department reports that the production will be filming in Los Alamos in the spring and will require actors to portray styles from the 1920s to the 1940s.

The casting calls will be for the following roles:

Northern New Mexico locals- males and females 18 and older

Veterans or military roles- males 18 and older

Scientists-males 18 and older

A news release from Los Alamos County, states that additional extras will also be needed for teacher and professor types, college students, drivers, executives, and military wives. All participants must be over the age 18. All roles are paid.

The casting calls will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Garson Theater located at 1600 St. Michaels Drive in Santa Fe and on Sunday, January 30 at the Los Alamos High School Auxiliary Gym located at 1300 Diamond Drive in Los Alamos. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days.

Those interested are asked to register online. After registering, participants will be kept on file to be considered for future films that will be shot in New Mexico.

Cast members must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and will need to be available to work two to three full days in March 2022. Those who attend casting calls are asked to follow dress specifications and to also bring a photo and proof of vaccination with them.

To register for the event and for additional information, visit ahcbookingds.com/nmopencastingcall.